Catch up on Representing Border - 9 November 2022

On tonight's programme - Scotland's hospitals face disruption before Christmas as nurses vote for strike action. We hear from the Health Secretary. Also on the programme the SNP calls for the Scottish Secretary to be sacked and for a by-election to be held in his Dumfries and Galloway seat after reports Alister Jack is to get a peerage in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list. And the Scottish Government's under pressure to offer concessions on its plans to make it quicker and easier for trans people to change their legally recognised gender. Peter MacMahon questions the Tories and Greens equalities spokespeople, Rachael Hamilton and Maggie Chapman.

