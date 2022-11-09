People are being asked to have a say on plans to make a street in Penrith one-way to make more space for pedestrians.

Cumbria County Council has organised a drop-in meeting at Penrith Library on Monday 28 November so people can have a say on Corney Place in the town centre.

The council commissioned a transport improvements plan for Penrith to support Eden District Council's local plan, which looks at future development.

Corney Place has been identified as the next area for improvement due to the increase of development north of the town centre and the increased pedestrian footfall.

The proposals include increasing the space for pedestrians, creating a pedestrian crossing and enhancing the area as a gateway into the town centre.

It would mean Corney Place would be one-way southbound.

Councillor Keith Little, Cumbria County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Following the success of the last drop-in session about Corney Place, we have arranged another session, a little later in the day, to accommodate people leaving work.

"In addition, there is an online consultation that will remain open until early December."We want to make Corney Place a safer place for pedestrians and local residents, and would like input and feedback from the local community on our proposed plans."I would encourage the local community to either attend the drop-in session in November, or complete the short survey online, so that we can listen to and understand their views."

The drop-in session at Penrith library will run from 3:45pm to 5:45pm and there will be an online consultation where people can suggest their feedback until Friday 9 December.

