Cumbria County Council has been given an award for their walking and cycling plans.

The council was awarded the Sustainability Project of the Year - which celebrates projects that make a positive benefit in the region - by the Chartered Institution of Highways & Transportation (CIHT) North East and Cumbria.

Six cycling and walking infrastructure plans were announced for Barrow, Carlisle, Kendal, Penrith, Workington and Whitehaven earlier this year.

Cumbria County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, Keith Little, said: "This is excellent news for the county council and also for the dedicated team behind this project.

"Having launched the LCWIPs for key locations within Cumbria means that unlocking Government funding and developer contributions to build the infrastructure is achievable for Barrow, Carlisle, Kendal, Penrith, Workington and Whitehaven.

"I would like to thank the Cumbrian community for all their help with consultations and providing feedback for the walking and cycling routes within their localities."

