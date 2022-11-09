Global cosmetics company Estée Lauder has pledged to provide £100,000 to improve the water quality in Windermere.

The National Parks Partnership and global impact company Palladium have secured funding from the Estée Lauder Companies UK and Ireland (ELC) for its Revere project, aimed at studying water quality issues in Windermere.

The work at England's largest lake will take place alongside the Love Windermere programme, which involves a wide range of partners to tackle the challenges faced.

A range of factors, including wastewater issues, ageing septic tanks, land management practices and climate change, have resulted in the decline of the water conditions leading to problems for both nature and people.

The 12-month project is a pilot scheme to explore what solutions may be suitable for the Windermere catchment.

As part of the project ELC has pledged £100,000 to the project which will help fund the design of nature-based improvements to deliver improved water quality, biodiversity and climate resilience.

A further £400,000 has been pledged in support for the UK's national parks nature restoration projects over the next four years.

Richard Leafe, Lake District National Park Authority chief executive said: “We welcome this ambitious, innovative pilot project to find nature-based solutions to improve Windermere, together with new funding options for landowners.

"While the lake currently meets water standards, we know it’s not as good as it could be and phosphorus pollution in particular is an issue. We’re pleased to be funded by Estée Lauder Companies UK & Ireland in this new, but important, area of work.

“While the issues facing Windermere aren’t going to be resolved quickly, we know that by tackling them through a range of Love Windermere projects, all partners are committed to finding long-term solutions that will benefit the lake, its biodiversity and everyone who lives, works in and enjoys Windermere.”

Sue Fox, president of Estée Lauder Companies UK & Ireland, said: “This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration. The Windermere project will be the first of several Revere lead initiatives that ELC is funding to protect and restore the UK’s ecosystems.

"This summer, I had the pleasure of visiting the Windermere site with the teams working on Revere. It was wonderful to meet local landowners who explained the principles of sustainable agriculture to me and I am excited to support the delivery of improved water quality and biodiversity in this area.”

Andrew Sutherland, director of nature-based solutions at Palladium, said: “By working closely with partners and stakeholders we believe we can find solutions to help nature and local communities whilst also unlocking pathways to investment in natural capital.

"In the current climate and biodiversity crises, it is essential that organisations from across different sectors work together and pool our knowledge and resources to get the best results possible. Love Windermere is a perfect example of partnership working at its best.

“We’re very thankful that Estée Lauder Companies UK & Ireland realised the potential of what we can do here and decided to invest £500,000 over a five-year time frame to help protect and enhance the wealth of natural beauty across our National Parks."

