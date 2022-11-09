Proposals for major changes to Cumbria's parliamentary landscape have been announced.

The Boundary Commission has revealed final plans for the 2023 boundary review.

The review, which was requested by Parliament, will rebalance the number of constituents each MP represents, resulting in significant changes to the existing constituency map.

Overall, the number of constituencies in England will increase from 533 to 543, with the number of constituencies in Cumbria reducing from six to five.

The proposed changes would come into force next year following a final public consultation.

All of Cumbria’s constituencies have been changed from the initial proposals which were released in June 2021, with the exception of Carlisle which will remain the same as initially proposed.

The proposals for the new boundaries include:

Carlisle - Will run from the western edge of the city and take in an area further north to the Scottish border.

Whitehaven and Workington - Will cover the area from south of the River Derwent in Workington and all of the current Copeland constituency, with the exception of Black Combe and Scafell, and Millom.

Penrith and the Solway - Will run from Seaton near Workington and also include Maryport, Cockermouth, the Solway and Eden with the northern boundary being Alston Moor.

The changes would also see the Barrow and Furness voting area expanded to incorporate Millom, whilst Sedbergh would become part of the Morecambe and Lunesdale constituency.

Broughton and Kirkby-in-Furness were initially proposed to join the Copeland and Western Lakes constituency, but have been returned to Barrow and Furness.

The Boundary Commission has received over 900 representations from across Cumbria, the vast majority of which objected to the initial proposals.

Many of these representations objected to the entire proposals for Cumbria, rather than to specific constituencies.

The Boundary Commission report said: "We consider that our revised proposals for Cumbria accurately reflect the significant numbers and nature of the representations and evidence received, with a demonstrable improvement to community ties in the South Lakeland area in particular.

"While our revised proposals for Cumbria may initially seem to be worse than the initial proposals with regard to local government boundaries, we are conscious of the incoming unitary authorities for Cumbria, which will replace the current authorities."

Tim Farron, MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, said he was glad the 'bonkers' prospect of Windermere and Whitehaven being grouped together had been shelved.

He said: "If the updated proposals announced today are to be the final new boundaries, then I’m determined to fight for those communities in Eden who are coming into my constituency and who have been taken for granted by the Conservatives for far too long."

Simon Fell, MP for Barrow and Furness, said: "A good part of me is relieved about this new proposal.

"While the Boundary Commission's initial proposal made historical sense, this new one retains the entirety of Furness, which is much preferred – it would be a great shame to not have the opportunity to continue to represent the same fantastic community come the next election."

