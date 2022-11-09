Schedule confirmed for remainder of A592 resurfacing works

The next phase of repair works on the A592 will continue throughout November.

The road surfacing scheme is part of the Department for Transport's (DfT's) 'Safer Roads Project' on the A592.

Along with resurfacing the road, some footways will be resurfaced, and sections of kerbing will be renewed. To minimise disruption, the work has been planned in five phases.

Phase 1 to Phase 3a, has now been completed successfully, and Cumbria County Council’s Highways Team will move onto Phase 3b and 3c during November.

Phase 3b is now underway until Friday 11 November, from Ullswater Steamers to Glenridding Car Park North Exit.

During Phase 3b work will take place between 8:00am and 4:30pm, Monday to Friday.

Phase 3c will be taking place from Monday 14 - Thursday 24 November, from Glenridding Car Park North Exit to Stybarrow Crag.

During Phase 3c work will take place 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday to Friday.

Phase 3d will be taking place from Monday 28 November – Friday 2 December, at Seldom Seen Culvert.

During Phase 3d work will take place 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday to Friday.

All phases require a full road closure with diversion routes as follows:

NORTHBOUND - Travelling south on the A592 towards Windermere, then via the A591 (and a short section of the A593) through Ambleside, joining the A66 near Keswick and heading East towards the A5091 towards Dockray. This diversion route is approximately 47 miles.

SOUTHBOUND Travelling north and onto the A5091 through Dockray, onto the A66 towards Keswick and then onto the A591 (and a short section of the A593) through Ambleside, re-joining the A592 at Windermere. This diversion route is approximately 47 miles.

The county council is also keen to remind residents and visitors that local businesses in Glenridding and Patterdale will only be accessible from the south (Windermere and Ambleside). People should therefore plan their journeys accordingly.

For more information and to see the next phases, please visit the Safer Roads website.

Outside of the working hours, access will be maintained where possible. However, this may not be possible due to the narrowness of the road combined with the required cooling times of the materials.

As a result, it may be necessary to delay access to properties, depending on the location of the work operations. Therefore residents are asked that vehicles should be left outside of the works area(s).

Work will be closed for the festive period from Friday 16 December, returning early January. It is anticipated that the project will be completed by February 2023, weather dependent.

Councillor Keith Little, Cumbria County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said:

“We understand that these works will be frustrating and disruptive for the community, and we do apologise for this; however, the repairs are necessary to prevent more deterioration on the A592.

“Having completed Phase 1 to 3a, successfully, we are now moving on to Phases 3b, 3c and 3d with full road closures in place.

“We do apologise that we cannot carry out these works using temporary traffic lights, but due to health and safety implications, we must protect both members of the public and our workforce, and safety is our priority.

“The full schedule can be found on Safer Roads website, which is updated regularly, and includes a frequently asked questions section too.

“We want to thank the local community and businesses for their support and co-operation.”

