Catch up on Representing Border - 10 November 2022

On tonight's programme - Classrooms could be closed before Christmas as the country's biggest teaching union votes to strike. The Education Secretary tells Representing Border she's ready to make cash available to improve the pay deal on offer but warns that will mean more cuts elsewhere in the education budget. Also on the programme, with record long waiting lists and after the nurses vote for industrial action the Tories call for the Health Secretary to be sacked. We report from Blackpool where Nicola Sturgeon and Rishi Sunak met for the first time since the Prime Minister moved into Number Ten with the cost of living and the constitution on the agenda. And LBC's Gina Davidson and The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan join Peter MacMahon to discuss today's First Minister's Questions.

