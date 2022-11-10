Sellafield has been earmarked by Rolls-Royce to build one of four new small modular reactors (SMRs), after completing a siting assessment review.

The development of the SMRs could provide a major step for the UK to reach net-zero, and to improve the country's energy security.

Supported by the nuclear decommissioning authority (NDA) the work is consistent with the aims of the NDA to help clean up the UK's nuclear sites safely securely and to release them for further uses.

The aim of the project is to benefit local communities and the environment.

This follows the announcement from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) that the NDA could work on future potential nuclear developments on its sites.

The Sellafield site is currently within control of the NDA and any formal commitment of NDA land would require government approval via BEIS.

The sites, including that planned at Sellafield, have been matched against a set of assessment criteria that will enable the stations to be operational by the 2030's.

Each Rolls-Royce SMR would create enough clean energy to power a million homes for 60 years and deploying a fleet of SMRs across the UK would create 40,000 jobs across England and Wales.

Tom Samson, chief executive officer of Rolls-Royce SMR, said: “Identifying the sites that can host our SMRs is a key step to our efficient deployment – the sooner that work can begin at site, the sooner we can deliver stable, secure supplies of low-carbon nuclear power from SMRs designed and built in the UK.

“We must maintain this positive momentum and work with the NDA and Government departments, to ensure we capitalise on the range of siting options, focusing on those that maximise benefit to the taxpayer while enabling power to come online as close to 2030 as possible."

David Peattie, chief executive officer of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, said: “This study is a tangible step forward in our mission to safely decommission our sites and free up land for future use, delivering benefit to local communities and so to the wider economy."

Minister of State for Climate, Graham Stuart, said places such as Sellafield and the communities near them have a strong historical connection with the industry, and the skills to benefit from the well-paid jobs that could be created.

