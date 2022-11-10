Transport for the North launches consultation to address social exclusion

Transport for the North (TfN) is gathering views on the socially inclusive transport strategy (SITS), which was published in September.

Its aim is to have an inclusive transport system to provide opportunities across the north.

A recent report showed that 3.3 million people across the north of England are at risk of inhabiting areas that are at severe risk of transport-related social exclusion.

The SITS look to provide a clear pathway to improve the lives of people in the north by improving the transport system.

Martin Tugwell, chief executive of Transport for the North, said: “Income, social, and health inequalities are widely seen as defining challenges of the 21st century.

"As such, inclusive growth should be at the heart of public investment – delivering a transport network that works for all areas and communities.

“Working with our partners, TfN’s Socially Inclusive Transport Strategy identifies transport interventions that can deliver inclusive economic growth, improve health and wellbeing, and benefit all communities.

"Only by investing now will we make it easier to connect people and places with services and opportunities and address the barriers within our transport system that create inequalities in society.”

The consultation is running from November 7 to December 12 2022. The strategy and details on how to respond are available here.

