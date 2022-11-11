Play Brightcove video

The distinctive chimes of Big Ben have rung out across the capital to mark Armistice Day for the first time in five years thanks to the restoration work by a Cumbrian clock company.

The world-famous clock that sits in the Elizabeth Tower had been silent since 2017.

But it's now back in action after the Cumbrian Clock Company carried out essential cleaning and repairs, restoring more than 1,000 components.

The parts were dismantled... and brought to Cumbria!

The work, on the wheels, pinions, bell-hammers and bearings, took place at the company's workshop in the village of Dacre near Penrith.

And it's now produced the first user manual and set of engineering diagrams of the mechanism for future clock keepers.

