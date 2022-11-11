Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has urged his side to showcase their true potential and extend their current unbeaten run beyond three games.

The Blues currently sit seventh in League Two following their thrilling 3-3 draw away at Harrogate Town on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Taylor Charters, Ryan Edmondson and a 90th minute equaliser from Owen Moxon ensured United kept their spot in the play-off pack.

Simpson admitted after Tuesday's match that his side could have performed better and has emphasised to his players what it will take to climb out of the league, he said:

"Anybody who is successful has to have a consistent run of good results. Not just two or three, you have to be doing seven, eight or nine on the spin.

"Preferably you would be getting more wins than draws but we are just at the start of it.

"We had a good run, but then we lost a game so we are back at the start again.

"We have had two victories, with the cup being in there, and a draw so we have got to keep it coming for as long as possible."

The Blues boss was upbeat about his sides chances over the next couple of weeks as his side look to make the charge into the automatic promotion spots.

Just four points currently separate Carlisle in seventh and Northampton Town in third and Simpson has emphasised how important the next few matches could be to his sides season.

He said: "Coming up we have got a good run of games. If we can remain unbeaten through November that will be a good sign.

"We have got this game against Walsall, Salford away which will be a tough game and then we have another cup game where we want to get through to the third round.

"The only way we are going to be able to do that is if the players do what they did on Tuesday night and that was to show character that when you are not playing your best you are still prepared to do the work."

Attention now fully turns to Saturday's home match against mid-table Walsall.

The Saddlers currently occupy 12th place in the table and Simpson has emphasised how important home matches are to any success his side may have.

He said: "They [home matches] are very important. I have said it many times, if you get a point away from home and win at home then it has been a good week.

"We have to make sure we do it properly at home. We have had some good results on the road, but to have any sustained challenge to be successful you have to make your home form really good.

"We have had a couple of little blips at home, so we have got to just get back to it and we have got to ensure we put in a performance that gets us the result against a really good Walsall side."

