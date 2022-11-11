Play Brightcove video

Incredible new drone footage shows the aftermath rail engineers are now dealing with after a freight train derailed in Carlisle last month.

Five wagons, each filled with 80 tonnes of powdered cement, came off the tracks at Petteril Bridge Junction just after 8pm on 19 October.

One wagon ended up in the river, while two others came to rest on the railway embankment.

An 800-tonne crane has now been installed to recover the carriages so that major repair works can take place.

If forecasted strong winds don't delay the lifting, all three wagons should soon be removed.

The 800-tonne crane needed to recover the carriages is now in place. Credit: Network Rail

Installing the crane on unstable ground in an old railway siding has been a "feat of engineering" according to Network Rail, and included:

300 tonnes of powdered cement extracting from the wagons

3,800 tonnes of stone to build a site compound

22 lorries to transport the crane sections

16 foundation piles 13 metres deep for the crane pad

A 100-tonne crane to build the main 800-tonne crane

Following the recovery and removal of the wagons, Network Rail will take over the site to complete repairs, which will require:

40 engineers be on site each day

Replacing 80 metres of damaged track

Installing 400 metres of cabling for signals and points

Replacing two switches – moving sections of track which enables trains to switch lines

Securing bridge foundations eroded in the River Petteril with 100 tonnes of stone

Rebuilding 41 metres of destroyed bridge parapet

It's anticipated this work will be completed by early December, allowing train services to resume.

Mark Evans, Network Rail senior programme manager, said: "A great deal of preparation work has gone into the complex lifting of the wagons, with the main crane now towering above the city ready to lift - so long as the autumn weather doesn't get in the way.

"With the route expected to stay closed until the start of next month our advice is to still please check National Rail Enquiries as journeys will take longer and will involve replacement buses.”

People living nearby are asked to stay a safe distance away from the site while the work is carried out.

