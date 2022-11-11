Two men have pleaded guilty for their involvement in a cannabis production operation in South Cumbria.

Emiljano Marku and Geg Gjegjaj, both 21, appeared at Carlisle Crown Court on Friday.

During a short hearing, they pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of a controlled class B drug.

Their crime came to light on 9 October when police carried out a search at a nightclub on Crown Street in Millom.

Almost 300 cannabis plants with a potential yield of £118,000 were discovered.

Lawyers for Marku and Gjegjaj said both were keen to be sentenced immediately for their wrongdoing.

However, the judge, Recorder Paul Hodgkinson, opted to adjourn the case because a third defendant, 23-year-old Trandafilos Mhilli, was not legally represented.

He was unable at this stage to enter a plea to the cannabis production charge he jointly faces.

Their case was adjourned to 9 December and the three men, all of no fixed address, were remanded in custody.

