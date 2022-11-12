An elderly man and woman have been killed in a head-on collision in the Scottish Borders.

A man, 79, and woman, 85, died after the red Kia Venga they were driving was involved in a collision with a blue Kia Sportage on the A697 between Carfraemill and Greenlaw, Police Scotland said.

The couple were pronounced dead at the scene at around 4.30pm on Friday 11 November.

The female driver of the Kia Sportage was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The road was closed for around seven hours while Scottish police undertook their investigation.

Police are now calling on any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Road Policing Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those involved in this incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened and we are appealing for anyone who was on the A697 around this time and who witnessed the crash or either vehicle on the road beforehand to contact us.

“I would also ask drivers with dash-cam footage who were in the area to contact us if they believe they can assist.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2597 of 11 November 2022.

