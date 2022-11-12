Man found seriously injured on A75 in Dumfries in early hours of the morning

Investigations are underway to determine why a man was found seriously injured on a main road in Dumfries.

Police Scotland detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was found on the A75, between Castle Douglas Road and Glasgow Road on Saturday, 12 November, 2022.

At around 3.30am, the man was found to have serious injuries and was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Detective Inspector Hayley Little said: “It is unclear how this man came to be on the A75 and enquiries are ongoing to establish the events leading up to him being injured.

“We are appealing to anyone who was on the A75 or the Hardthorn Road, which passes over the top of the A75, around this time and who may have seen something. We are also keen to obtain any dash-cam footage from the A75 or the Hardthorn Road around the time of the incident.

“Anyone with any information should contact officers through 101, quoting incident number 0596 of 12 November, 2022.”