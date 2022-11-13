Westminster diary: Rural priorities, boundary plans & more

The rural challenges facing our region were repeatedly on the agenda at Westminster this week.

On Tuesday, South Lakes Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron led a Westminster Hall debate, where he warned that local hospitality and tourism businesses are facing "massive problems with recruitment", meaning many can't operate to full capacity.

He called for the Youth Mobility Scheme visa, which allows some young people from places like Australia to work in the UK for up to two years, to be extended to countries that are much closer and have larger populations.

Responding, the Home Office Minister Robert Jenrick said the government is "open to" more youth mobility agreements, but they are "complex" to arrange with European Union countries.

He insisted the UK has "a comparatively flexible work visa system", and argued: "We really need to encourage businesses to play their part by investing in and developing the UK’s domestic labour force, rather than relying on immigration policy."

On Wednesday, during a debate in the House of Commons on 'Levelling up rural Britain', Mr Farron said "rural England is the poorest region of England", and argued "those living in communities such as Cumbria feel overlooked and taken for granted by this government."

He called (as he has done many times before) for action to reduce second home ownership in constituencies like his, and said many local people are struggling to access GPs and dentists.

Dumfriesshire Conservative MP David Mundell then criticised the Treasury as "the greatest impediment to investment in the rural parts of the UK", saying many rural councils are unable to put together complex bids for funding and "the usual suspects tend to be favoured."

Penrith & The Border Conservative MP Neil Hudson also said that the government's ambition to tackle geographical inequalities "has to include rural areas."

He repeated his calls for more help during the cost-of-living crisis for people who are on heating oil rather than mains gas, and for better transport links such as the extension of the Borders Railway.

Department for Levelling Up Minister Lee Rowley said the government have "committed by 2030 to improve living standards, research and development in all regions, transport infrastructure, digital connectivity, education and skills, health, wellbeing, pride in place... and housing, and to reduce crime and ensure there are devolution opportunities", and that applies in rural communities as well as others.

Plans to significantly change MPs' constituencies in Cumbria were published on Tuesday.

Based on populations around the country, the county is being allocated 5.3 seats, down from the current 6.

So the Sedbergh area would join a constituency that is mainly in Lancashire.

Workington and Whitehaven would come together, and a new seat would run east-to-west from Alston and Penrith to the Solway Firth.

There is now a period for further feedback, before the final plans are confirmed next year.

The SNP and Labour have called for a by-election in Dumfries & Galloway, after The Times reported that the Conservative MP Alister Jack could be headed to the House of Lords, as part of Boris Johnson's resignation honours list.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Secretary said: "We cannot comment on speculation about peerages. Alister Jack is absolutely committed to representing his constituents and working with the Prime Minister to continue to deliver for people in Scotland."

The Autumn Statement on Thursday will be the focus of the coming week at Westminster, with a combination of public spending cuts and tax rises likely as new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt try to balance the books.