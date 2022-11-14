Police are investigating the discovery of a body in the town of Dalbeattie.

The body was found at 8am on Monday in the Dalbeattie Burn which runs through the town.

The grim discovery was made at the David Street bridge near a housing development alongside the Dalbeattie bypass.

Police have confirmed that the body is a male and officers have sealed off the area and are currently investigating.

After recent days of heavy rain, the level of the burn where the body was discovered is high and part of it is in tidal.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that a body was discovered in the burn around 8am this morning and police officers are investigating.

"Around 8am on Monday, 14 November, 2022, the body of a 55-year-old man was found near to David Road, Dalbeattie. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Next of kin have been informed”

Police have also been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...