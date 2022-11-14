Cumbria's Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone proved pivotal to England's World Cup success as they claimed the T20 title against Pakistan.

England won the match in Melbourne thanks to the outstanding work by Cumbrian duo Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone.

Pakistan fell to defeat as Ben Stokes, once again, led England to World Cup victory proving his ability in the big matches time after time.

This weekend he guided England to a victory target of 138 against Pakistan with 52 not out from 49 balls.

Stokes guided England to history though, becoming the first men's side in the sport to hold ODI and T20 World Cup simultaneously.

Liam Livingstone was also on the field as Stokes led England to euphoria.

The Barrow born man ensured that England's success was in short part due to the Cumbrian duo and the obvious emphatic effects they have on this England side.

Cockermouth lad Stokes has showed his class once again, leading England to glory just as he did in 2019.

As many up and down the country revel in success, it will always be remembered that it was two Cumbrians behind the success English cricket has seen.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...