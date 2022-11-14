Cumbria Police are supporting a national, week-long, knife surrender campaign aiming to reduce the number of blades on the streets.

Operation Sceptre started on Monday 14 November and is the second the county has supported this year, with the previous held in May.

That amnesty took 80 knives off the streets and this campaign will allow people to hand in knives and bladed articles at various police stations throughout the county.

Knives can be handed in at the following police stations:

Carlisle

Barrow

Kendal

Whitehaven

Workington

Chief Inspector Gill Cherry said: "Any incident that escalates to the point where a knife is pulled has the potential to end in tragedy – often for the person in possession of the blade.

“Our officers regularly see the terrible outcomes which can result in someone carrying a knife as they walk the streets.

“Cumbria is one of the safest places in the country to live, work and visit and we wish to keep it that way.

“Every knife or blade that is handed in is one less weapon which could fall into the wrong hands.

"This is the ideal time for someone who is in possession of a knife or bladed article they know they should not have, or perhaps someone who has come across an old knife in the loft, to safely and securely take it out of circulation.

“It is a quick process and your action will help make your community a safer place.”

Some of the knives handed in to police during an earlier amnesty Credit: Cumbria police

Officers will also be going to schools throughout the county to educate them of the dangers of possessing a knife, both to themselves and others.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall said: “Being in possession of a weapon means that it is more likely to be used – it is not worth the risk.

“No one wants to be involved in an incident involving a knife, as it can have a serious effect on people’s lives and, in the worst-case scenario, could be fatal."

Cumbria Police said anyone wishing to hand in a knife or bladed article should put them in a box or strong bag.

"Never attempt to take an uncovered knife or bladed article out in public. Members of the public are also advised to go directly to a designated station when handing in such items."

