A pop-up post office has opened at Oxenholme Lake District train station, two years after the village lost its previous branch.

The station becomes the first on the West Coast Mainline to offer the service which will be available for use on Mondays and Thursdays.

The post office will be open on Mondays from 11:00-13:00 and 12:30-14:30 on Thursdays and will be operated by local postmaster Phil Ballantyne.

Avanti West Coast worked alongside Mr Ballantyne and Tim Farron, MP for Westermorland and Lonsdale, to bring the service to Oxenholme.

It is one of the few post offices currently operating at a train station throughout the UK and will be available at the ticket office in the station.

Mr Ballantyne said: “Working as a postmaster, I know how important it is for people in rural places to have access to essential Post Office services.

"Not only does it enable them to carry out everyday errands, but it also brings a sense of community and company for some."

Mr Farron added: "This is a key local service that residents have been deprived of ever since the previous post office closed just before the pandemic, so it’s great news that it’s now open and in a prime location.”

Matthew Worman, regional growth manager at Avanti West Coast, said: “We want to make a difference in the communities we serve and support causes that matter most to them, which is why we’re proud to be hosting a pop-up Post Office for the village of Oxenholme."

