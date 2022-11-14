Tributes pour in following death of Cumberland FA chairman Fred Conway

Tributes have been flooding in following the news of the death of Cumberland FA chairman Fred Conway.

The 59-year-old was one of Cumbria's best known football figures and had many years of work with the Cumberland FA and various clubs throughout the county.

In a statement, the Cumberland FA posted their condolences about the news, they said: "Everyone at Cumberland is shocked and devastated by the passing of our Chair and FA representative Fred Conway.

"The county will make a further statement in due course but for now our sympathy and thoughts are with his partner Vicky and his family."

Carlisle City were one of a number of clubs to release a statement in memory of Mr Conway.

A minute's silence will be held at their County Cup tie against Maryport Athletic on Tuesday 15 November.

The club said: "Everyone at Carlisle City FC was deeply shocked yesterday to hear of the sudden and untimely passing of Fred Conway, chairman of the Cumberland FA.

"Fred was a committed, determined advocate of all football in Cumbria and would spread his views well beyond the county."

Carlisle City FC Chairman Brian Hall added: "I have known Fred and worked alongside him on committees for many years.

"This news was a body blow and still difficult to comprehend. He was trying to drive football forward.

"The local game and local community will be a poorer place for his passing."

The scale of Mr Conway's influence on football in the region is something which has been showcased through the tributes poured in following his death.

Maryport Athletic said: "Sad news to hear about the passing of Fred Conway. A true supporter of Cumbrian football."

Cleator Moor Celtic said: "We are all devastated to hear the sad news of the passing of Fred Conway.

"A great friend to our club and he touched so many people with his passion for football.

"We have lost a great man, thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."

