Catch Up On Representing Border 15th November 2022

On tonight's programme we look ahead to the Autumn Statement on Thursday. With reports the Chancellor is planning billions of pounds of spending cuts and tax rises Greg Hoare has been to one Dumfriesshire community to find out what people there want to hear from Jeremy Hunt. Also on the programme, as Scotland's largest health union rejects the government's latest pay offer we debate the threat of NHS strikes and the cost of living crisis with three South West MSPs - the Conservative's Finlay Carson, the SNP's Emma Harper and Labour's Colin Smyth. And as unions call on Ministers to withdraw their plans for a national care service we hear from those who provide, and those who rely on, care in the South of Scotland.

