A former Whitehaven rugby league star has been ordered to wear an alcohol abstinence bracelet after assaulting his ex-partner.

Jessie Joe Parker must wear the bracelet for 100 days and must complete 150 hours' unpaid work. He is also banned from contacting the woman for three years.

The alcohol abstinence bracelet takes a reading of the wearer's sweat every 30 minutes to detect if any alcohol has been consumed.

Parker, 36, was described as being "very drunk" in Whitehaven's Joe Bananas bar on 6 February, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

He was seen there by his former girlfriend who stated that she knew him to be "very argumentative" when intoxicated.

After Papua New Guinea-born Parker made reference to a new visa, he was ejected owing to his drunken state but his ex was left “shaking”.

She then felt him striking her in the back from behind with a clenched fist.

“He got right in her face and said words to the effect of ‘if you don’t let me see (a child), I will kill you’,” prosecutor Gerard Rogerson told Carlisle Crown Court today.

In an impact statement, the victim said: “I do not want him back at my house at any point. No-one has the right to treat me like this.”

Parker was arrested but later sent her numerous messages, one saying “thank you for stopping my visa” and another “I hate you for the rest of my life”.

“There was also a message that asked her to drop the charges,” said Mr Rogerson.

A man without previous convictions, Parker admitted assault by beating and doing an act tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice.

Sean Harkin, mitigating, said his actions were “unsophisticated” and “not successful”.

Parker, a centre who played more than 200 times for Whitehaven was backed by glowing character references from the chairman, current and former board members and ex-team-mates.

Judge Nicholas Barker imposed an 18-month community order comprising rehabilitation work to address his offending behaviour.

The judge told Parker: "Your problem, it seems to me is drink. When you drink, you don’t control your behaviour and when someone says ‘no’, you don’t take ‘no’ for an answer."

