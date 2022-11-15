Three members of an organised crime group have been jailed for a total of 25 years at Carlisle Crown Court following a police operation which led to the seizure of cocaine.

Cocaine with a street value of up to £100,000 was seized by police as well as £65,000 in cash.

Robert McNichol, 44, of Greenwood Terrace, Maryport, Elliot Bramley, 26, of Croft Road, Bramley, West Yorkshire and Leslie Reid, 61, of St Helens Street, Cockermouth have been sentenced after being caught by officers from Cumbria’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

McNichol was jailed for 16 years and six months after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Bramley was jailed for five years and seven months after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Reid was jailed for two years. His sentencing came after a trial in May where he was convicted of money laundering and possession of criminal property.

Operation Limousine revealed McNichol, who was out on licence while serving a previous drugs sentence, was orchestrating the supply of cocaine into Cumbria.

Bramley was a courier and supplier of cocaine, brought from Yorkshire.

Reid, the uncle of McNichol, held cash on behalf of McNichol and assisted in storing and counting the money on his behalf.

Evidence gathered by detectives showed that Bramley had travelled to Cockermouth 26 times over several months and on November 19 2020 met McNichol.

Both were arrested and when McNichol was detained by an officer a white carrier bag fell from his jacket, which contained a block of white powder.

This powder tested positive for cocaine with a street value between £80,000 and £100,000. It was then a search of Reid's address revealed more than £65,000 in cash.

Detective Inspector Duncan Brooker, speaking after the sentencing, said: “Our officers continue to be relentless in our pursuit of those involved in this level of drugs crime.

“These sentences should send a stark warning to all those seeking to profit from drugs in our county – and indicate the inevitable consequences for those getting involved in this type of crime.

“It is another result of the hard work going on all-year-round to prevent drugs such as this reaching our streets and our communities.

“We continue to appeal to the whole community to help us stop the flow of drugs.”

