Cumbrian nuclear facility Sellafield employs almost 60,000 people in total, making it "one of the most important drivers of jobs, skills, and business growth in the UK", according to the government.

New figures have revealed that the facility, near Seascale, directly employs 10,843 people - 80% of whom live in Cumbria - with a further 48,000 supply chain jobs supported by the work it does.

Originally the birthplace of the nuclear industry, Sellafield now focuses on decommissioning and waste management.

Gaenor Prest, Sellafield Ltd’s Chief People Officer, said: "We’re immensely proud of the contribution we make to jobs, skills, and business growth.

"Sellafield is a great place to work. The diversity of jobs our work supports is incredible.

"You can have a challenging and rewarding career across a huge range of disciplines and our people are recognised around the world for their expertise."

