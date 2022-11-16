Catch Up On Representing Border - 16th November 2022

Tonight Representing Border comes from Westminster on the eve of what's billed as one of the most painful budgetary statements in years. As inflation hits a four decade high the Chancellor gets set to unveil big tax increases and huge spending cuts. Peter MacMahon asks The Economist's Soumaya Keynes what we might expect from Jeremy Hunt. And we hear from South of Scotland farmers about the pressures of rising food and fuel prices. Also on the programme - The Supreme Court will rule next Wednesday on whether Holyrood can hold another independence referendum without Westminster's approval. Peter speaks to the SNP's Commons leader Ian Blackford.

