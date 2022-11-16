The first public consultation on a Design Code for the St Cuthbert’s Garden Village will start next week.

Following on from last year’s Design Code Pilot programme, where 14 local authorities tested the draft National Model Design Code, bids were invited to take part in the next stage of the Design Code implementation.

Carlisle is one of 25 areas in England that have been awarded a share of £3 million to help them set their own standards for design locally.

When finalised, the design code will influence the new development at St Cuthbert’s Garden Village.

To help create a code with the right balance, Carlisle City Council wants to understand more about what local communities think about this part of Carlisle and the design of proposed new developments.

The public consultation events will take place between 2pm and 7pm on:

Tuesday 22 November at Carlisle Racecourse, Durdar Road, Carlisle

Wednesday 23 November at Creighton Rugby Club, Sycamore Lane, Carlisle

Thursday 24 November at Cummersdale Village Hall, Cummersdale

In addition, comments can also be submitted online between Monday 21 November and Friday 2 December.

Carlisle City Cllr Marilyn Bowman, Portfolio Holder for Economy, Enterprise and Housing, said: "We know how important it is to engage with local residents and businesses.

"These events aim to seek views and input on key themes and locations, to help inform the content of the future Design Code for St Cuthbert’s Garden Village."

