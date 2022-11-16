More people living in the Scottish Borders are being encouraged to get into teaching.

A campaign's been launched by the local council targeting graduates who'd consider qualifying in primary or secondary education.

It's particularly interested in recruiting for English, maths, computing, physics and technological education, however other courses - like biology, chemistry and home economics - are also available.

Councillor Leagh Douglas said: "This programme is a really exciting and innovative way for anyone with a relevant degree to become part of an extremely forward thinking, ambitious Education Service, that is committed to delivering high quality learning opportunities for the benefit of all our children, young people and staff.

"Our world-class Inspire Learning programme is just one example of that commitment, harnessing the latest technology, curriculum innovation, new learning environments and high quality professional development to ensure that learning across our region is mobile, personal, collaborative and excellent.

"I would encourage anyone who wants to join us and be part of our vision to get in touch."

Students who have achieved an honours degree at level 2:2 and above are encouraged to apply. Applicants must also hold National 5 maths and higher English, or their accepted equivalents.

Upon completing the programme, students will be able to apply for the GTCS Teacher Induction Scheme, and will be offered a year’s probationary teacher position in a Scottish Borders school. They will then be entitled to apply for posts within the local authority.

Two drop-in sessions will be held on Wednesday 23 November between 5pm and 6pm, and on Tuesday 29 November 6pm to 7pm, both at Inspire Learning in Tweedbank.

