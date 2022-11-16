Play Brightcove video

A widow who's benefitting from a warm space in Annan says the service has "turned her life around".

Rita Dalgliesh's husband had spent a long time in a care home, where she could only visit him for half an hour a week. When he returned home, he sadly died.

Since then, the day centre - which provides hot meals, and exercise classes - has helped her to feel less isolated.

Rita said: "Ten and a half years I was looking after my husband and I didn't see anybody it was hard-work.

"If it had not of been for the day centre then I think I would have been a far different person.

"It's amazing how they have turned my life around."

Warm spaces were set up across the country in response to the cost of living crisis, which is affecting individuals and businesses alike.

A survey by Third Sector Dumfries found 38% of organisations in the region had experienced a negative impact on services due to financial pressures. More than half of those said they'd experienced an increase in demand for their service.

As a result, over a quarter of organisations may have to reduce the services they provide, with 10% saying they might have to shut down.

CEO of Third Sector Dumfries and Galloway, Norma Austin Hart: "It could well be the case that there could be even more pressure put on the third sector to step into that space that has been left by the public sector.

"We know that they are going to have to take a big hit if what we are being told from the UK government is going to be the case.

"The third sector will step into that space and step up to the challenge.

"We know one of our charities, the Dumfries and Galloway Mental Health Association, is anticipating their fuel bills are going to go up three times from £37,000 a year to over £100,000.

"It is that level of uncertainty that is very worrying."

