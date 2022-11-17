Catch up on Representing Border 17th November 2022

Catch up on Representing Border - 17 November 2022

Play Brightcove video

Tonight's programme comes from Westminster with reaction to the Autumn statement. The Chancellor announces extra cash for Scottish public services but there's pain to come with the economy now in recession and living standards set to slump. Jeremy Hunt says his plan will provide stability and prosperity and he's announced £1.5bn for the Scottish Government over the next two years. But Scotland's Finance Secretary John Swinney tells Representing Border Tory economic mismanagement and rocketing inflation means he'll have to make tough decisions when he sets his budget next month. Peter MacMahon is joined by three senior Scottish MPs - the former Scottish Secretary David Mundell, Alison Thewliss, the SNP's Finance Spokesperson and the Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland Labour's Ian Murray.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: