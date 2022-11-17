Resurfacing works on London Road in Carlisle will commence from Monday 21 November.

Cumbria County Council is informing residents of plans to resurface London Road from Chertsey Grove to Eastern Way.

The works are planned for five days and will begin on Monday 21 November, and scheduled to be completed on Friday 25 November.

To enable the works to be carried out safely and to help minimise traffic disruption in the city centre and St. Nicholas area of the city, the county council will be operating a temporary one-way traffic system for outbound traffic (traffic heading from the city centre in a southerly direction).

Inbound traffic will be diverted via Eastern Way, Warwick Road, The Crescent and Botchergate.

The council has asked people to contact the Highways Hotline on 0300 303 2992, if they have any questions or queries.

Councillor Keith Little, Cumbria County Council's Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “We understand that these resurfacing plans may cause some disruption and we do apologise for this.

“As a result of the temporary one-way traffic system, we hope to keep traffic flowing, but we encourage people to plan their routes in advance, allowing extra time for their journeys.

“Again, we appreciate the support and patience of the community as we work to make London Road safer and smoother for everyone."

