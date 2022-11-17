Three year ban for drug-driver who attempted to flee police

A drug-driver who sped away from police and tried to flee on foot after stopping his car on the outskirts of Carlisle has been punished.

Sean Campbell, 25, was spotted by two PCs on mobile patrol in the west of the city at around 4am. Campbell was behind the wheel of a BMW 118D Sport.

Owing to the time of night, police tried to conduct some routine checks and followed the vehicle on to Newtown Road and on to another street with blue lights illuminated.

“The vehicle took off at speed in excess of 30mph,” prosecutor George Shelley told Carlisle Magistrates’ Court.

There was a short pursuit before the BMW stopped in an area of the city bypass. Campbell stopped the vehicle and ran across a field before he was detained.

“He informed officers he had taken drugs that night,” said Mr Shelley.

A drugs wipe proved positive for cocaine and the subsequent analysis of a blood sample showed the level of that class A drug was almost nine times the legal limit.

Campbell, of Whitesmiths Cottages, Dalston, admitted failing to stop for police and a drug-driving charge.

District Judge John Temperley asked for the probation service to prepare a report on Campbell before passing sentence. This was delivered verbally within two hours of the hearing.

Campbell, who had a past drink-driving crime on his record dating back to 2017, was made subject to a year-long community order and must complete unpaid work and a three-year driving ban.

