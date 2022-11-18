Burglar caught wearing jacket he’d just stolen

A burglar caught by police wearing a jacket that he’d just stolen from a Workington clothing shop has been jailed for a total of 30 weeks.

An officer initially stopped and searched 42-year-old James Stewart Thompson in the early hours of Thursday 17 November.

“At that time he was wearing a Gym King jacket,” prosecutor George Shelley told Carlisle Magistrates’ Court on Friday 18 November.

“There was a tag which matched the label of the jacket next to him.”

At 3:43am, while police were dealing with Thompson, they learned that a window at K2 Fashion, Murray Road, had been smashed.

Police were made aware that several Gym King jackets had been stolen, along with other clothing which included coats and T-shirts.

Thompson was arrested on suspicion of burglary and, the court heard, had been in possession of a torch when detained. It emerged items valued at £1,093 had been snatched with CCTV showing two individuals entering the store and stealing clothes.

Thompson made no comment when interviewed after his arrest, but pleaded guilty to burglary when he appeared in court from custody.

He was said to have 88 previous offences to his name — including dozens for dishonesty — and was subject to a previously imposed community order at the time of this week’s crime following three past shop thefts.

Kate Hunter, providing mitigation, told the court of Thompson’s heroin addiction, his chaotic lifestyle and that he had been homeless for 12 months.

“He has entered his guilty plea. He shows remorse via that,” said the lawyer.

“There is little else he can say or justify for committing the offence.”

She added: “He accepts taking the items — maybe not all of them. There is somebody else involved.”

District Judge John Temperley jailed Thompson, of no fixed abode, for a total of 30 weeks. The district judge ordered the defendant to pay £500 compensation, which will be deducted from his benefits once he is released from custody on licence.

Mr Temperley concluded: “I take the view this offence is so serious that only an immediate term of imprisonment is appropriate.”

