The work of one of Cumbria Police’s longest-serving volunteers has been recognised at a national award ceremony.

Special Constable Susan Holliday was awarded runner-up in the ‘Individual Award’ category at this year’s Lord Ferrers Awards.

Susan has served as a Special Constable for 35 years, volunteering almost 4,000 hours of her own time in the past decade alone.

Susan, who is a farmer, continues to champion the voices of rural communities and was integral in the set-up of the Cumbria Police’s Farm Watch schemes, which run across the county to support Cumbria’s farming communities.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Jonny Blackwell of Cumbria Constabulary, with Susan Holliday at the awards ceremony Credit: Cumbria Police

Her nomination for this award was due to her commitment to rural communities, increasing crime prevention services across Cumbria and her contribution to achieving prosecutions for rural crime offences.

Susan said: “It was a great honour to be nominated in such a competitive category, never mind receive the runner-up award. Attending the ceremony, I was able to find about more about the inspirational work of other nominees.

“The reason I joined as a Special Constable back in 1987 was to make a positive difference to people in Cumbria. That ambition has never changed and my career to date has been one of incredible experiences.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with great officers past and present, particularly those who were there to help and support in setting up Farm Watch. I’ve also been lucky to work with a number of brilliant people from different partner agencies and those in the communities we serve.“With a farming background, I know only too well the impact rural crime has on businesses and people here in our county. That is one of the key drivers I have to continue to ensure that our Farm Watch scheme provides a shared commitment to preventing and investigating offences.”

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Jonny Blackwell, Cumbria Constabulary, said: “Susan’s commitment to her voluntary role is an inspiration to us all here at Cumbria Police. For 35 years, Susan has continually turned out in her own time to support communities across our county.“We as a police force know the impact that rural crime has on people in Cumbria. Susan’s work, to help create and sustain the Farm Watch scheme, continues to support our farming community on a regular basis."Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: “Susan is an outstanding example of dedicated, selfless and enduring public service."

