ITV Border's Ciaran Fitzpatrick explores what the new multi-million pound renovation could involve and if it could help revive the high street in Carlisle.

Plans for an ambitious, multi-million pound leisure development in Carlisle city centre have been submitted.

A planning application has gone to Carlisle City Council to convert part of the Lowther Street Car Park, owned by Daniel Johnston (1982) Ltd. into STACK Carlisle – a unique, exciting and modern entertainment, food and drink venue.

If successful it would see the creation of a container village made up of around 50 shipping containers with a retractable glass roof which will house five bars, 10 street food outlets, a central plaza with a balcony and a stage area for live music and will create around 160 jobs.

The STACK brand – owned by North East-based leisure operators, Danieli Group – is already well established, opening STACK Newcastle in 2018 which welcomed millions of visitors and gave a huge boost to the local economy.

This was followed by STACK Seaburn at Sunderland which has also been highly successful since its launch in 2020, with more than 4.5 million people in total visiting both North East sites.

The company now hopes to recreate this success in Carlisle, with a complex which will not only provide a wide range of leisure options for local residents but also provide visitors from the wider area with an attractive food and drink offer.

Neill Winch, CEO of Danieli Group, believes this will be a huge asset to the city.

“STACK is a fast growing brand which has a proven track record in creating venues which have something for everyone and will bring a real boost to the area,” he said.

“We are very excited about coming to Carlisle and creating a really unique experience for the people who live there.”

Max Connon, of Daniel Johnston Ltd, echoed that this was great news for Carlisle.

“STACK Carlisle will be a major coup for the city,” said Max.

“It is a much needed development that ticks all the boxes. It will regenerate the high street giving Lowther Street, which is littered with empty shops, renewed purpose.

“It will boost both the day and night time economy, drawing people into the city which will support surrounding businesses and encourage further inward investment.”

If planning permission is approved the aim is for the site to be open by late summer 2023.

