Large scale rescue in Dumfries and Galloway after fishing boat hits rocks

A man was taken off a stricken fishing boat in a large-scale rescue after it was seen to hit a rock in the Solway in Dumfries and Galloway.

The Coastguard, which co-ordinated the attempt to save the man, said that a fishing vessel with one person on board had got into difficulty outside Port William harbour.

Port William independent lifeboat was sent along with both Stranraer RNLI lifeboats and coastguard rescue teams from Isle of Whithorn, Stranraer, Ballantrae and Portpatrick.

It is believed the man was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Police Scotland and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch have been informed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...