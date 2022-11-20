Most of the key measures announced in Thursday's Autumn Statement affect people across the UK, though the Scottish Government is responsible for setting things like income tax and spending on most public services north of the border.

There has been a lot of coverage of the Chancellor's tax rises and funding cuts elsewhere, so I'll focus on the points that are more specific to our region.

In his speech, Jeremy Hunt said: "We will also drive growth across the UK by working with the Scottish Government on the feasibility study for the A75."

We have heard this before, on proposals to improve sections of the road through Dumfries and Galloway.

The accompanying documents, though, also said: "The government has offered development funding to support this, subject to a business case from [the Scottish Government]."

That is a bit of a mini-update, though the Scottish Government still seem less enthusiastic about upgrading the A75.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor and his paperwork listed a few devolution deals in the offing, but didn't mention Cumbria.

There is still significant opposition from some local politicians to the prospect of a directly-elected mayor for the county.

There had been a number of initial bids from Cumbria for areas to be designated as 'Investment Zones', with low taxes to try to stimulate local economic growth.

However, the small print on Thursday confirmed "the existing expressions of interest will... not be taken forward."

The policy of former Prime Minister Liz Truss is being significantly recast, to now focus on university research in deprived areas.

Many people in our largely rural region who are not on mains gas will get more help with their bills.

The Chancellor said those using fuels like heating oil would receive £200 "as soon as possible this winter", double what was previously announced.

Penrith & The Border Conservative MP Neil Hudson welcomed that, while South Lakes Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron said it was still not enough.

On the Autumn Statement more broadly, Mr Farron told us that tightening the purse strings was "the last thing you should be doing" when the UK is already in recession.

Dr Hudson described the plan as: "sensible, pragmatic and very compassionate."

Dumfriesshire Conservative MP David Mundell said the Chancellor had done "pretty much the best that he could" in "difficult circumstances."

During an urgent question in the House of Commons on Wednesday, a couple of Cumbrian Conservatives raised concerns about the housing of asylum seekers in local hotels.

A plan to do so in Workington has recently been dropped.

The local MP Mark Jenkinson criticised "woeful communication" from the government contractor Serco to MPs and councils.

Home Office Minister Robert Jenrick said he had now "set in place protocols so that all members of parliament and local authorities will be notified in good time before hotel and other accommodation is procured."

Two hotels in Carlisle are now housing asylum seekers.

The city's MP John Stevenson said it is "not really a great policy", and called for the processing of asylum applications to be sped up, with a timeframe for each hotel to return to normal activity.

Mr Jenrick said he would take the idea away, and "a great deal of work" was happening in the Home Office to increase productivity. He said the government's fundamental ambition was "to prevent people from crossing the Channel in the first place."

This Wednesday, the Supreme Court will deliver its judgement on whether the Scottish Parliament can hold a second independence referendum without the UK government's approval.

This is quicker than expected, after the hearing on 11 and 12 October, when the judges warned it was likely to be "some months" before a ruling.

There have been legal arguments, firstly, over whether it is premature for the Supreme Court to rule on this at all.

Then, quite separate from political arguments over election mandates, the substantive question the judges have been asked to decide on is whether the Scottish Parliament has the powers to set up another referendum or they are reserved to Westminster.