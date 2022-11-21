15,000 attend Carlisle Christmas Lights Switch-On

An estimated crowd of 15,000 people attended this year’s Carlisle Christmas Lights Switch-On.

The sparkling event was held yesterday, Sunday 20 November in the city centre.International pop star Simon Webbe, best known as a member of the British boy band Blue, headlined the event, held in the city centre on Sunday 20 November.

Twist and Pulse of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent fame also took centre stage as part of this year’s packed programme, hosted by ITV Britain’s Got Talent Jonny Awsum.

Organised by Carlisle City Council, the Christmas Lights Switch-On event also showcased local community groups and performers including Carlisle Dance Academy, Rocket Theatre School, Belle Vue School choir and Jordyn Louise Dance.

The Mayor of Carlisle, Cllr Mike Mitchelson triggered a galaxy of Christmas lights in the city centre.

International pop star Simon Webbe, best known as a member of the British boy band Blue, headlined the event. Credit: Stuart Walker Photography

There is added sparkle in Carlisle this year, after extra funding was secured to enhance the city centre’s Christmas lighting.

The city council secured additional support from the government’s Town Deal fund - managed by the Carlisle Town Deal Board - to provide even more festive lighting which has transformed the city centre into a winter wonderland.

Cllr Stephen Higgs, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Leisure said: “The Carlisle Christmas Lights Switch-On attracted thousands of visitors to the city.

Organised by Carlisle City Council, the Christmas Lights Switch-On event also showcased local community groups and performers. Credit: Stuart Walker Photography

"I’d like to thank everyone involved in making the event a success and for bringing some sparkle to the city centre.

“We are delighted to have secured additional funding to make Carlisle a winter wonderland. There are some wonderful festive events being organised in Carlisle this Christmas - including a Christmas Market between 2 and 11 December.

“The Christmas Tree and lights in the city centre provide a perfect backdrop for some Christmas shopping and for spending time with friends and family, and don’t forget late night shopping will be starting soon every Thursday until Christmas.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...