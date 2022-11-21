A group of four walkers got lost in the Lake District when they became disoriented in fading daylight on Saturday 12 November.

The group of four women found themselves in darkness near Threshwaite Mouth in Hartsop.

The group were not carrying a torch and were eventually escorted to the safety of the valley by a group of venture scouts walking along the same route.

Mountain rescue volunteers from Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team (Patterdale MRT) helped the group to get back to their car at Kirkstone Pass.

A spokesperson for Patterdale MRT said: "The team would like to remind walkers and anyone venturing into the hills how quickly it gets dark through the winter months."

He explained that the mountain rescue volunteers were attending to another call-out when the walking group phoned for help at about 6:40pm.

Patterdale MRT urged walkers to check the Adventure Smart UK website before setting off on treks, which advises people to check weather conditions and ensure they have the proper equipment before travelling.

Patterdale MRT has been called to more than 75 incidents so far this year.

