A major step forward towards upgrading the A75 has been confirmed by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his autumn statement.

The decision to invest £5m towards a feasibility study into improving the busy Gretna to Stranraer trunk route has been welcomed by local MP Alister Jack.

“The need for improvements to the A75, which impacts on the lives of so many residents in our region and those passing through, has been a constant concern amongst my constituents and a detailed study will be a necessary and significant step forward,” said Mr Jack.

“As Sir Peter Hendy’s team highlighted last year in the Union Connectivity Review, the road is also of importance to the entire UK and for an efficient international transport system.

“As has been highlighted only recently, having an improved main trunk road running across our region also has a bearing on the long-term future of Cairnryan port, the ferry links with Northern Ireland and to protect local employment and build the economy.”

Mr Jack, who, during his time as MP for Dumfries and Galloway has arranged a number of fact-finding visits to the A75 by UK Cabinet Ministers, described the study as a “prudent” investment towards the country’s economic recovery following the pandemic and the on-going impact of the war in Ukraine.

He added: “Coming at a time when the UK and many other countries are facing significant economic challenges, the study decision reflects the strategic importance being placed across government on the A75.

“This is the right way forward. It remains important, however, that the Scottish Government look positively on this study and co-operate in taking any A75 improvement projects forward.”

Speaking after the Chancellor’s decision, Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson said: “This is wonderful news for the south west corner of Scotland.

“The funding will allow a feasibility study to take place to look at areas where upgrading should take place.

“I warmly welcome this announcement as it will now move things along at a far quicker pace than originally envisaged.

“After all the campaigning it is satisfying to know that we are now seeing light at the end of what has been a very long tunnel.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...