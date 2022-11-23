An artist has created two flying geese sculptures for the new Gooseholme Bridge in Kendal.

Danny Clahane, an artist and sculptor based in Kendal, has created two flying geese sculptures made from Westmorland slate. The sculptures will be installed in the coming weeks, according to Cumbria County Council.

The geese will be a significant part of the enhancements planned for area around the riverside, which will be completed by the Environment Agency. The planned enhancements include extensive landscaping, planting, and a number of art features, which will be integrated along the river.

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council's Cabinet Member for Highways and transport has welcomed the sculptures. Credit: Cumbria County Council

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council's cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “The project teams’ collaboration with Danny Clahane led to the creation of two geese in flight for Gooseholme Bridge, which seems very appropriate.

“The fact that these detailed geese art sculptures were created by a Kendal artist makes them even more special.

“This modern art sculpture will be accessible to the local community every time they walk or cycle over the bridge.

"I would like to thank Danny for this stunning work of art that will be appreciated by the community for many years to come."

Mr Clahane said: “I began carving stone during my university years when I was able to work with sculptors Stephen Cox and Glynn Williams on very large projects in granite for the Broadgate, on Liverpool Street in London.

“I now live and work in Kendal, and I am delighted to play a small part in this project and feel very proud to have been able to contribute to it.”

