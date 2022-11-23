A West Cumbrian burglar who targeted his neighbours has been jailed for three years.

Paul Carr, 30, of Moor Row, previously entered guilty pleas to burglary, fraud and handling stolen goods.

Carr committed the offences after carrying out a burglary at a property on Scalegill Road, Moor Row, on 22 September 2022. He had stolen items including money, cigarettes and bank cards.

Carr then used the stolen bank card at a local Spar shop and had used it to buy goods.

Police had become aware of allegations against Carr following a Facebook post which was spotted by an off-duty officer.

The post was followed up and successful efforts were made to trace the victim, which resulted in Carr’s arrest on 23 September.

Carr refused to answer almost all questions put to him in his police interview.

Carlisle Crown Court had heard that Carr had 155 past offences on his record, including 45 for theft and dishonesty.

He had been handed a lengthy jail term in 2019 after being caught twice on camera as he broke into two Whitehaven addresses just minutes apart.

Kim Whittlestone, defending, spoke of Carr’s mental health difficulties and schizophrenia diagnosis three years ago, although he was now stable in custody and receiving assistance.

“He finds custody to be a safe place,” she said. “Mr Carr has asked me to indicate in open court that he is extremely sorry for his behaviour. He liked his neighbours. He wishes them well. He would like to apology passed on to them. He won’t be returning to that address.”

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: “Carr is a serial offender with a history of committing offences of this nature. As such, he has received a significant custodial sentence.

“Crime of this nature – where someone enters your home address and steals your belongings – can have a devastating impact on a victim, which is why preventing burglaries and bringing burglars o justice is a major priority of the Constabulary."

