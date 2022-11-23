Catch up on Representing Border - 23 November 2022

Play Brightcove video

Tonight's programme is devoted to the Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence. Pro-independence campaigners stage protests at Holyrood, in Selkirk, Dumfries and across the country. The First Minister calls the judgement a hard pill to swallow accusing Westminster of blocking the democratic right of Scots to choose their own future. Peter MacMahon gets reaction from the Scottish Conservatives' Constitution spokesperson Donald Cameron and from the Scottish Government Minister Neil Gray. And our regular commentators The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times join Peter to consider what the judgement means for the debate on the country's constitutional future.