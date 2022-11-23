An event's being held in Carlisle to address the "devastating" impact of traffic collisions, and promote better road safety across Cumbria.

Between 10am and 2pm this Saturday (26 November), members of the public will be able to watch firefights replicate a crash, and demonstrate how they rescue casualties at the Town Hall.

There will also be talk on best practice for keeping safe.

743 The number of road traffic collisions in Cumbria during 2021.

24 The number of people killed in Cumbrian road traffic collisions in 2021.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service’s Group Manager for Prevention, Angela Opie, said: "Road traffic collisions can be devastating for those involved, their loved ones and for all emergency services personnel to attend.

"Lives are still being destroyed by the failure of drivers to be responsible behind the wheel before and during their travels.

"All the members of the Cumbria Road Safety Partnership (CRSP) work tirelessly to reduce the number of people tragically killed or seriously injured in the county by identifying the causes and types of accidents that happen, and through the delivery of road safety education throughout the year to different age groups and levels of driver experience.

"Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service delivers Road Awareness Training to all age groups specifically focusing on 17 to 24-year-olds as they are at the highest risk of having or being involved in an accident.

"We feel that education really is working, but we all agree there is much more collaborative work that can be done to reduce the number of incidents even further."

