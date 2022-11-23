Carlisle residents and businesses are being asked to have their say on how the city centre’s Market Square and Greenmarket could look in the future.

A two-week public consultation gets underway from Friday 25 November and will include an exhibition showcasing concept ideas.

An online survey to give comments will be available between Friday 25 November and Friday 9 December.

Carlisle City Council and Cumbria County Council are working together to deliver a re-imagined public square that “puts people first”, prioritising pedestrian movement and encouraging residents, workers and visitors to stay longer in the city centre.

This consultation is the second in a series of public engagement events that aim to inform and gain feedback on proposals.

Cllr Marilyn Bowman, Portfolio holder for Economy, Enterprise and Housing, said: “This is a further opportunity to have a say in the future of Market Square and the Greenmarket, so we encourage residents and businesses to get involved and give their comments. This is the second stage of consultation and views will help draw together the design for the areas.”

Public consultation material will be available throughout the consultation at the Carlisle Tourist Information Centre in the Old Town Hall.

Staff will be on hand to answer any question on the following days and times:

Friday 25 November: 12pm - 3pm.

Saturday 26 November: 11am - 2pm.

Thursday 1 December: 3pm - 6pm.

Friday 2 December: 12pm - 3pm.

Thursday 8 December: 3pm - 6pm.

The public consultation will be held between Friday 25 November - Friday 9 December 2022.

The project is part of a wider city centre plan which includes investment in the Citadel, Caldew Riverside and Carlisle Railway Station.

Together with the Market Square and the Greenmarket, these projects aim to rejuvenate the city centre and improve the visitor experience.

Funding for this project is provided by the UK Government’s Future High Streets Fund. £2.7m is available to deliver the scheme with the aim to implement works by March 2024.

