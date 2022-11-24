The Cumbrian river restoration strategy has been selected as one of just three across Europe as a finalist in a prestigious award.

The European river awards has selected the Cumbrian river restoration strategy for their contribution to river restoration across Europe.

The project, which has been set out by the Environment Agency, has been recognised for their work across Cumbria to reinstate natural river processes than benefit both the local community and wildlife.

The strategy was developed to help improve the quality and function of three catchment areas, the Rivers Eden, Derwent and Kent.

These also include areas of scientific interest and special areas of conservation

The work at the Cumbrian river restoration will see the project up against the Vjosa River in Greece and Albania and the Mura, Drava and Danube Rivers through central Europe.

The European river awards celebrates excellence in the management, conservation and development of Europe's rivers, wetlands and surrounding communities.

Olly Southgate, Cumbria River Restoration Programme Manager at the Environment Agency said: “We are thrilled to have been nominated as a finalist for the European River Awards.

"It’s heartwarming to see the work of the Cumbria river restoration programme being recognised on an international scale.

“Delivering river restoration work can provide a wide range of benefits, creating better natural habitats for wildlife and reducing flood risk through innovative nature-based solutions.

Rebecca Powell, National Trust's Riverlands Project Manager, added: "Being shortlisted for such a prestigious award is well earned recognition for the Cumbria river restoration strategy, which has achieved so much for the environment and local communities throughout Cumbria.”

