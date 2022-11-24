A free parking scheme in Carlisle has been extended to include Thursday evenings.

The extension aims to boost footfall in the city centre for retailers operating late-night shopping hours on Thursday evenings in the run-up to Christmas.

Carlisle City Council offers free parking at weekends and on bank holidays.

Visitors to the city can also benefit from free parking after 3:00pm on Thursday’s throughout December (1, 8, 15 and 22 December).

The free parking scheme will be available in the following Carlisle City Council car parks: Bitts Park, Caldew Riverside; Castle; Civic Centre; Lowther Street; The Sands; Swifts Bank, Viaduct and West Walls.

The ‘Free after 3pm’ scheme aims to support high street businesses in Carlisle by encouraging more visitors to park-up, stay local and shop local.

Carlisle City Cllr Nigel Christian, Portfolio holder for Environment and Transport, said: “We need to do all we can to support the local high street and we hope that by providing free parking after 3:00pm in our city centre car parks on Late Night Thursdays, residents will choose Carlisle as their Christmas shopping venue.”

The car park barriers in Caldew Riverside, Castle and West Walls will close at 11.30pm on each Late Night Thursday.

