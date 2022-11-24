An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of North Cumbria-based four-time national motorcycling champion Keith Farmer.

Mr Farmer, known as the "Clogher bullet", died on Thursday 10 November, prompting an outpouring of tributes from his family and the motorsport community.

The 35-year-old won the British Superstock 600cc championship in 2011 and went on to win the Superstock 1000cc title in both 2012 and 2018.

In 2017 he claimed the British Supersport crown before retiring in September 2021.

Mr Farmer, originally from Clogher, County Tyrone in Northern Ireland, lived in Penrith, and worked for civil engineering firm Waiting’s Ltd.

An inquest into Mr Farmer’s death at the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle was formally opened by assistant Cumbria coroner Dr Nicholas Shaw on Thursday 24 November.

Dr Shaw adjourned the hearing to a provisional date of 20 April 2023.

Dr Shaw told the court Mr Farmer had been found unresponsive at his home on Friday 4 November and was taken to hospital, where he died on Thursday 10 November.

A four-time British champion, Mr Farmer competed for several teams including BSB, Paul Bird Motorsport, Buildbase Suzuki and TAS Racing.

Following his death, TAS racing team principal Philip Neill said: "We enjoyed many happy memories together both within racing and on a personal level as Keith had remained a close friend of the team.

"His talent was undeniable and although his successes were many, including a memorable Superstock championship win with Tyco BMW in 2018, I will always feel like we never actually witnessed Keith's full potential on a superbike - as he was so often hampered by injury or bad luck."

In a statement, The British Superbike Championship said: "Keith will be terribly missed by all that had the pleasure of meeting him throughout his career.

"He was a brilliant and successful rider on track, who will be fondly remembered by his rivals, colleagues and fans.”

Glenn Irwin, British Superbike rider, described him as his "fierce rival".

Sharing a picture on Twitter of the pair, he wrote: "The day three mad Irish men locked out the podium. In 2011 you were my fierce rival winning the stock 600 title.

"I remember when PBM snapped you up, sure you would go all the way to the top. That’s how good you were, pure raw talent."

