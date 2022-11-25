Measures being taken to tackle “unacceptable” dog fouling in a Scottish Borders park have come under the spotlight.

The ongoing problem has been raised by Galashiels Liberal Democrat councillor Hannah Steel following numerous reports of owners allowing their animals to foul on sports facilities at Stow Park in Galashiels.

At a meeting of Scottish Borders Council on Thursday 24 November, councillor John Greenwell, executive member for roads development and maintenance, responded to Cllr Steel, and said the council's dog education officer had visited Stow Park on a number of occasions to educate dog owners on their responsibility to clean up after their dogs.

Cllr Greenwell said: "The officer has attended community council meetings and has provided posters to be erected around areas where fouling is prevalent and also information related to the Green Dog Walkers Scheme which encourages owners to be more responsible.

"The police will issue fixed penalty notices, give a formal police warning or verbal warning when the council receives a complaint of dog fouling, and when we have a willing witness and identified the dog and its owner.

“The council’s parks and environment team can erect posters, spray footpaths, use stencils highlighting anti-dog fouling at specific locations, and they will continue to respond to reports where fouling takes place to clear it up.

"There are four litter bins in and around Stow Park and they are emptied on a regular basis. Similar action is taken all over the Borders when fouling is reported to the council.

"The problem will only be addressed with the co-operation of local communities and through all dog owners taking responsibility and picking up after their dog and preventing them, wherever possible, from fouling on sports pitches and recreational areas."

Cllr Greenwell highlighted the work of Kelso and District Councillor Tom Weatherston who has been campaigning for tough action against dog owners who allow their animals to foul on sports pitches.

Cllr Weatherston’s campaign has been driven by his disgust at falling on dog excrement while playing rugby as a schoolboy.

