Five memorable FA Cup ties as Carlisle hope for fairytale run

Carlisle United are set to take on Walsall this weekend as the FA Cup returns amid the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

Paul Simpson's side have been in fine form in League Two this campaign and recently extended their unbeaten run to five matches, following their impressive 4-1 victory away to Salford City.

The run has seen the Blues climb up to sixth in the league table, just three places behind Northampton Town who occupy the final remaining automatic promotion spot.

Saturday's opponents, Walsall, are also in fine form, sitting 11th in the table after winning their last six matches.

Both sides have faced off against each other in their respective unbeaten runs with a stalemate at Brunton Park on 12 November.

A return to the FA Cup this weekend means Carlisle are just one match away from drawing one of the country's heavy hitters.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are just some of the sides who could await Carlisle if they are successful in their second round match against Walsall.

Although the side has never won the competition, Carlisle have had some memorable FA Cup moments over the years. Here are five of the best.

2015/16 vs Everton - Brunton Park

Play Brightcove video

Starting with the most recent inclusion on this list, Carlisle hosted Everton in the 2015/16 season in the fourth round of the competition.

Current Belgium boss Roberto Martinez was in the dugout for the Toffees that afternoon as his Everton side ran out 3-0 winners.

Arouna Kone, Aaron Lennon and Ross Barkley were all on the scoresheet that afternoon as a Carlisle United side with Keith Curle in charge were dumped out of the cup.

2000/01 vs Arsenal - Brunton Park

Arsene Wenger brought his star studded Arsenal side to Brunton Park Credit: PA

Arsene Wenger brought his star studded Arsenal side to Carlisle in January 2001 as United hosted one of the country's footballing powerhouses.

Patrick Viera, Denis Bergkamp and Robert Pires were just some of the names to have graced the pitch at Brunton Park.

The then French prospect Sylvain Wiltord scored the only goal of the match as Carlisle kept the score to a respectable 1-0 defeat.

Arsenal ended up runners up in the tournament that year as they fell to a Michael Owen double as Liverpool lifted the trophy.

1988/89 vs Liverpool - Brunton Park

Play Brightcove video

Going back more than 30 years ago, Carlisle welcomed Kenny Dalglish's Liverpool side to Brunton Park.

The FA Cup third round tie was played in front of a crowd of more than 18,500 with Liverpool featuring an exceptionally strong side that included John Barnes.

The reds ran out 3-0 winners that afternoon with Barnes opening the scoring and Steve McMahon netting himself a double.

1977/78 vs Manchester United - Brunton Park & Old Trafford

One of Carlisle United's most famous results as the Blues held the mighty Manchester United to a draw at Brunton Park.

Lou Macari scored for the Red Devils after just two minutes, however, Ian McDonald levelled just six minutes later.

The match finished one a piece and a replay was to be held at Old Trafford.

Carlisle fell to a 4-2 defeat against Manchester United in the replay with Mick Tait and Billy Rafferty on the scoresheet for the Blues.

1974/75 vs Fulham- Brunton Park

Carlisle United were just one match away from an FA Cup semi-final in March 1975 as they hosted Fulham in the quarter final of the Cup.

Another famous FA Cup tie to be played at Brunton Park, Carlisle fell to a 68 minute Les Barrett strike which sent Fulham chasing their cup success dreams.

The run to the quarter final included a 1-0 victory away to Preston North End and a 3-2 home victory against West Brom.

